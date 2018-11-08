3M Co (MMM) Position Increased by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 3.2% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $181.98 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/3m-co-mmm-position-increased-by-hikari-power-ltd.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.