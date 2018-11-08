429,998 Shares in VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W (VEU) Acquired by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,000. VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W accounts for approximately 27.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W by 1,232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.52 on Thursday. VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/429998-shares-in-vanguard-intl-e-vanguard-ftse-all-w-veu-acquired-by-benchmark-financial-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD Intl E/VANGUARD FTSE ALL W and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.