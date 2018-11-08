4,543 Shares in Eversource Energy (ES) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 205.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

