57,510 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,331,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 37,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $53,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,604 shares of company stock valued at $23,356,439 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

