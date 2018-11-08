5,800 Shares in STAAR Surgical (STAA) Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 516.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 63,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $50.00 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 200.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,235 shares in the company, valued at $671,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/5800-shares-in-staar-surgical-staa-purchased-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.