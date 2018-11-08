63,219 Shares in Entegris Inc (ENTG) Purchased by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $504,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

