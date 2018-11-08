69,043 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.73 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

