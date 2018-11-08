7,000 Shares in RPM International Inc. (RPM) Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $63,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $47,317,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in RPM International by 102.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 452,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 440,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

RPM opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

In other news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,798. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.06 per share, with a total value of $320,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,029. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,360 shares of company stock valued at $640,741. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

