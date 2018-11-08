A Scott Dockter Acquires 601,000 Shares of PureBase Corp (PUBC) Stock

PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) CEO A Scott Dockter acquired 601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. PureBase Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About PureBase

PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It operates through two divisions, Purebase Agricultural, Inc and Purebase Build SCM. The company offers Purebase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; Purebase Soil Advantage, an organic registered granular mineral used to enhance soil water holding capacity, beneficial microbial diversity, and plant nutritional uptake; Purebase Potassium Silicate Sulfate, a potassium silicate sulfate mineral deposit for crops, trees, vines, and turf applications; and Purebase Humate Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

