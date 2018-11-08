AAC (AAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAC (NYSE:AAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.21 million. AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. AAC updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.15-0.10) EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.15–0.1 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAC opened at $2.99 on Thursday. AAC has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $72.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AAC by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAC by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAC by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AAC by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

