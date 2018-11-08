AAC (AAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 40017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). AAC had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AAC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAC by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,373 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AAC (AAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/aac-aac-reaches-new-12-month-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

AAC Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.