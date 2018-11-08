AAC (AAC) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

AAC (NYSE:AAC) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.15–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.24 million.AAC also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.15-0.10) EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut AAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.
NYSE:AAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,069. AAC has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60.
AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAC will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
AAC Company Profile
AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.
