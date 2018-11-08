AAON (AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

AAON stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,623. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. AAON has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. AAON had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $236,672.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,976.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $236,203.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,557,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 28.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after acquiring an additional 180,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

