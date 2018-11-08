Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,981.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,904 shares of company stock worth $2,733,578 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,026,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,601,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,616 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,333,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Aaron’s by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 213,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $50.62. 24,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,595. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $953.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.