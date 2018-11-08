Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Suzanne Smith acquired 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £10,532.16 ($13,762.13).

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,247.74 ($16.30) on Thursday. Abcam Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86).

Get Abcam alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.42. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Abcam to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 1,640 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($18.03) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/abcam-plc-abc-insider-suzanne-smith-buys-864-shares.html.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.