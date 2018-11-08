Abcam Plc (ABC) Insider Suzanne Smith Buys 864 Shares

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Suzanne Smith acquired 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £10,532.16 ($13,762.13).
ABC stock opened at GBX 1,247.74 ($16.30) on Thursday. Abcam Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.42. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Abcam to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 1,640 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($18.03) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.