Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $85.45 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

