Access National Co. (ANCX) Receives $30.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

ANCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Access National in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Access National in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ ANCX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Access National has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Access National will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Access National by 35.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,043,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Access National during the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Access National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Access National during the second quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Access National by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 44,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

