Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 84,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,084. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

