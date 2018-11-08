ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 115372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,124.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $606,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

