Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.