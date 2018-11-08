Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

ATVI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.91. 4,195,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,754. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,782,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,647,000 after buying an additional 115,007 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

