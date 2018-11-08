Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Trading Up 14.1% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) were up 14.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 621,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

IOTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 338.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 351.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 338,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 1,756.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 850,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 173.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 129,670 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

