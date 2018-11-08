adidas (ADS) Given a €228.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €228.00 ($265.12) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €224.60 ($261.16).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS traded up €2.40 ($2.79) on Wednesday, reaching €201.00 ($233.72). 882,199 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.