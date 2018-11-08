Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,205. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

