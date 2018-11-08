Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) will post $417.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.58 million and the lowest is $416.46 million. Advanced Drainage Systems reported sales of $401.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of WMS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 549,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,778. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 1,500,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.08 per share, with a total value of $45,120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,426,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,608.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.