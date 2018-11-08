Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

WMS stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,756. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 1,500,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.08 per share, with a total value of $45,120,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,426,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,608.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 219,049 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/advanced-drainage-systems-wms-announces-earnings-results.html.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.