Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) in a research report released on Monday. Desjardins currently has a $5.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE:AAV opened at $2.50 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 23.9% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 259,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warlander Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

