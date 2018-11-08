Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NVR by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NVR by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 1,518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,669,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in NVR by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,713.28, for a total value of $2,713,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez acquired 60 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191 shares in the company, valued at $450,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,053 shares of company stock worth $48,606,919. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,302.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $38.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/advisors-asset-management-inc-sells-58-shares-of-nvr-inc-nvr.html.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.