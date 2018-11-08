Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Illumina by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 3,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Illumina by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.83 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total transaction of $464,558.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,954.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.58, for a total value of $1,024,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,735,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,551 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

