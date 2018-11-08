Aemetis (AMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,740. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Aemetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

