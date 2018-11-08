Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $666,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,368,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $2,076,587.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,089,515.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,117 shares of company stock valued at $19,459,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 205,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on AERI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
