Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Receives $185.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,406.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,938. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $110.27 and a 52-week high of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

