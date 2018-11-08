AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.87% and a return on equity of 12.95%.
MITT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $494.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.77. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $19.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.
