AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

AGFS traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 222,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 63,167 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $362,578.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,092,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,507. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 49.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 55.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

