Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.05-8.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.93.

NYSE APD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

