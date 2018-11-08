Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of APD opened at $160.98 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

