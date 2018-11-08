Akorn (AKRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.61. Akorn shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 72723 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth about $190,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

