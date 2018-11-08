Alaris Royalty (AD) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AD. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$18.24 on Tuesday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.30 and a 12-month high of C$20.94.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.