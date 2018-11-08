AlarmCom (ALRM) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $49.65. Approximately 1,846,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 500,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other AlarmCom news, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $63,276.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,665.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,245 shares of company stock worth $17,501,856. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

