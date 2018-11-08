AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Receives $55.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,621. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.90%. The company had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,665.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $63,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,245 shares of company stock valued at $17,501,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 583.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $971,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

