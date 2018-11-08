Albemarle (ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,083. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $143.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,873,000 after buying an additional 565,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after buying an additional 2,419,144 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after buying an additional 55,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

