Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $0.00 and $72,286.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00253309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.06 or 0.10337891 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.