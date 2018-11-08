Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $245.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.12 and a 12-month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/align-technology-inc-algn-shares-bought-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.