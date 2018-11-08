Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $245.31 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.12 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.08.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

