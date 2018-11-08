Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 24,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,661. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.63. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 801,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

