Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several research firms have commented on ALIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

ALIM stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 801,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

