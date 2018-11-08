Alkermes (ALKS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

“: We reiterate the Neutral rating for ALKS stock and are reducing our PT by $5 to $41. We believe the FDA advisory panel view of the ALKS-5461 NDA is a major setback not only for the drug but also to the ability of ALKS to convince investors that the company can develop proprietary therapies of meaningful commercial potential.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,896. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,510. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after acquiring an additional 881,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,037,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 707,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

