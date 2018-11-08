Allakos (ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($3.90). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

