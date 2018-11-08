Alley Co LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Alley Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 54,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,737 shares of company stock valued at $107,157,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

AAPL stock opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

WARNING: “Alley Co LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/alley-co-llc-has-6-67-million-position-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.