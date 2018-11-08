Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $192.02 and a one year high of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,831,000 after purchasing an additional 242,470 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

